Govt striving to make country prosper: Ranjha

SARGODHA, Feb 13 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said on Monday the PML-N government was utilizing all resources to make the country prosper and progressive.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of Rs 27.5 million gas supply scheme in Chak 75-SB, he said that on the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif another funds Rs 720 million had been allocated for 51 villages of NA-65 for providing basic facilities like gas, electricity and mettled roads.

Ranjha said that to facilitate far-flung areas and strengthen local bodies, the Punjab government had decided to release funds Rs 2.5 million to each union council for uplift schemes.

He said that over 500 Health Cards had been distributed among people under Prime Minister Health Card scheme in Chokera Union Council.