Govt. striving hard to change stale electricity transmission system: Omer Ayub

HARIPUR, Oct 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Water and Power, Omer Ayub Ayub Khan Monday said the government was striving hard to change the old electricity transmission system of Wapda to provide uninterrupted power supply to domestic and industrial consumers.

“Soon we would change the stale electricity transmission system of Wapda across the country and will bring the modern technology to improve overall electricity transmission system for benefits of masses,” said Water and Power Omer Ayub Khan while addressing a public gathering here at Kot Najibullah.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that government was encouraging investment in power sector and stressed the need of setting up of new industries in Hattar Industrial Estate.

He maintained that new industries would provide employment to people.

The government would install four new grid stations in Haripur district to resolve the issue of low voltage and unscheduled load-shedding with the cost of billions of rupees, he said, adding tenders of Rs450 million has been opened for award of contract for construction of three bridges in Kot Najibullah.

Giving details of new projects of Wapda for the district, the Minister said during last two months, we have approved 220 KV grid station for Haripur with a cost of more than Rs9 billion and three 132 KV grid stations for Khanpur, Sarai Saleh and Hattar.

He maintained that for Darband Manshera district a grid station of 132 KV has been approved which would also benefit district.