Govt striving for removal of hurdles in timely dispensation of justice: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government will play pro-active role for better coordination between bench and bar and it was striving for removal of hurdles in timely dispensation of justice to the people.

Talking to media persons after withdrawal of show cause notice by Islamabad High Court (IHC), she thanked Almighty Allah that the impression of maligning the courts by the government ministers proved incorrect.

She said by undergoing the legal procedure, she got awareness about the problems being faced by the stakeholders of justice system.

She said that in Islamabad High Court and District Courts, there were issues in dispensation of timely justice due to lack of resources. She said that the committee constituted by the Prime Minister would soon present its recommendations which would be implemented to redress the problems of the litigants and legal fraternity.

She said that the input of Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court would also be given due importance for redrassal of the problems of the litigants and other stakeholders. Dr Firdous said efforts were being made to shift Islamabad High Court in its new building by June next year and shift District Courts to Judicial Complex.

Dr Firdous said that the government would also take steps for provision of conducive environment to female lawyers and judges so that they could perform their duties in a better manner.

She informed the media that she was going to represent Pakistan in the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) meeting on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that Pakistan would raise three issues in the OIC meeting and the unholy effort to desecrate the Holy Quran in Norway which hurt sentiments of billions of Muslims across the world and it would be topmost. Pakistan, she said, would propose that OIC should strive for introduction of legislation across the world which should discourage incidents of causing hurting sentiments of Muslims.

She said that Kashmir was on fire and life was paralyzed there, and Kashmiris genocide was continued at the hands of Indian occupation forces and she would convey Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message to the OIC which should pay heed to their cries.

The SAPM said that she would also raise the issue of Babri mosque, as the recent verdict of Indian court has usurped the rights of Indian Muslims.

Pakistan would stress that OIC should formulate a policy to stop the Hindutva ideology being followed by the present Indian rulers as it was threat to entire Muslim Ummah.

Replying to the political questions, she said that A,B and C plans of Maulana Fazlur Rehman have failed miserably and now he was trying to mislead the party workers. She said that the people of Pakistan had already rejected the extremist mindset in the 2018 elections and now again they have rejected them staying away from the JUI- F sit in.