Govt striving for healthy Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking

to Assistant Secretary General and Coordinator for the Scaling Up

Nutrition (SUN) Movement Gerda Verburg here Monday said that the

Government of Pakistan was striving hard for a healthy Pakistan,

through addressing the problem of malnutrition, which it considered

a sine quo non for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The setting up of a task force and special cell in the

National Assembly and similar entities in the provinces and

departments concerned amply demonstrated the commitment with which

the government was pursuing that objective, she added.

The minister felt that proactive collaboration and

coordination between SDGs and SUN Secretariat was critical for

realization of Pakistan’s vision 2025 and said that Pakistan was

keen to adopt best practices and learn from the expertise of other

countries to achieve the goal of a healthy Pakistan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that nutrition was the key to

achieving Sustainable Development Goals and acknowledged that it

was a multi-faceted issue, which was prevalent among infants,

children, mothers and adolescents.

She said that the executive was working with dedication and

diligence to advance the agenda of Sustainable Development Goals

under the parliamentary oversight and was making all possible

efforts to create a congenial and enabling environment to ensure

people’s access to healthy nutrients, safe drinking water and

adequate sanitation so that the children were not exposed to various

infections and diarrhoea.

To reduce stunting, it is imperative to focus on maternal

nutrition and nutrition among children, she stressed.

The minister informed Ms Gerda that Pakistan was the first

country, which had established its first secretariat of Sustainable

Development Goals where thematic sessions were conducted to provide

data and information to representatives of the people, so that they

could be able to address the issues in their respective

constituencies.

She said that regular debates were also held on the issue of

malnutrition with a view to deliberate on any further legislation

that might be required to facilitate efforts of the government and

other agencies in addressing the problem of malnutrition.

The Minister of State also emphasized the need for a coherent

communication strategy for mass awareness about the issue of

malnutrition and its dissemination to the masses through different

arms of the mass media.

She said that in her capacity as minister for information and

broadcasting and also as convener of SGDs she would utilize

different media outlets and employ all available resources to

promote this cause.

She further told the delegation that a robust and

comprehensive training programme had been launched for parliamentary

reporters to promote understanding and importance of the SDGs so

that they were better equipped to report on the subject.

She said that under the Prime Minister’s educational

programme, the curriculum of 422 schools was being revised in which

topics pertaining to malnutrition would also be incorporated.

Gerda Verburg appreciated the contribution of the Minister of

State towards the efforts for the achievement of Sustainable

Development Goals and hoped that Pakistan would not only persist

with those efforts but would also take further practical steps to

deal with the problem of malnutrition, simultaneously taking care of

the issue of stunting growth.