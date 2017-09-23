Govt striving for export-led growth of national economy: Commerce Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sept 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce and
Textile, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik on Saturday said that the government
was striving to develop the national economy by enhancing country’s
exports profile.
“We are searching the emerging markets for increase our
export. After signing of Generalize System of Preference (GSP-
Plus), Pakistan’s exports increased by 38 per cent as of December
2016,” he told media after inaugurating the regional office of All
Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) here.
The minister said the government is committed for growth of
textile sector and Rs. 162 billion Export Enhancement Package
announced by government for growth of textile industry was aimed
at increasing the textile exports.
He said the government has fully supported the value addition
and modernization of textile sector for importing machinery.
Pervaiz Malik said that in future export enhancement package
would be increased, particularly for textiles sector.
On the occasion, Chairman APTMA, Aamir Fayyaz Sheikh said
that Pakistan required export-led growth for economic growth and
stability of the country.
The Chairman APTMA said the country’s export should be
increased to $ 50 billion for an effective economic growth
and prosperity of the country.
Textile industry contributed 60 per cent in total exports
of the country, which was considered backbone of economy, he
added.
The Chairman APTMA emphasized upon competitive business
environment to compete with regional competitor for enhancing the
country’s exports.
“We want to compete with the regional competitors including
India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Vietnam for enhancing the county’s
export to achieve the target of economic stability and growth,” he
said.
Aamir said that price of energy was an important element of
production particularly for spinning, weaving and processing
industry.
He said that availability of energy at regionally competitive
price was important.
He urged for providing ease of doing business in the
country.
He hailed Rs 180 billion “Export enhancement package” adding
the package would give huge relief to the textile sector for
enhancing the exports in the sector.
Chairman, APTMA stressed the need for proper implementation
of this package which also gave relaxation on the import of textile machinery for the
modernization and enhancing the capacity of the
sector.
Govt striving for export-led growth of national economy: Commerce Minister
ISLAMABAD, Sept 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce and