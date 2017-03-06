Govt starts development projects in Balochistan, KPK: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that present government had taken initiatives and launched a number of development projects in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led government after coming into power had to face number of challenges like energy and terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government had made efforts in routing out terrorism besides resolving the issues of energy.

He said that 10,000 mega watt electricity would be added into the national system to end the loadshedding.

To a question, he said that the statement of Imran Khan had halted the foreign people from the final match event.

He said that government wanted to promote the sports activity and in this regard, funds had been allocated to complete different projects.

He said that efforts were being made to restore the glory of hockey in the country.

The Minister said that the government was focusing on less developed areas to bring at par with other developed parts of the country.

Replying to a question, he said that Karachi operation had launched to restore peace and economic activity.

He said that situation in Punjab was different as compared to Karachi.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan Armed forces played role in flushing out terrorism and the remaining terror elements, he added would be removed after the new operation.

To a question he said that military courts were established in extra ordinary situation.