Govt starts development projects in all provinces, AJK, GB: Senate told

ISLAMABAD August 23 (APP) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh

Aftab Wednesday informed the Senate that the government has started

development projects worth billion of rupees in all the provinces,

including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan .

During the question hours, he said, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had announced Rs 25 billion for Karachi and Rs5 billion for Hyderabad for various development projects.

He said under Sustainable Development project, the federal government

and the provinces will contribute 50 per cent funds each for small

schemes like water supply, basic health units and pavement of streets.

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project started by the

government will connect all the provinces and bring prosperity and

development across the country.