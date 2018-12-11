Govt stands with media workers, releasing advertisement payments to stop layoffs: Fawad

APP09-17 ISLAMABAD: August 20 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhary, assumed his office. APP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the government stood with the media workers and was paying advertisement dues of media houses
to stop them from laying off their employees.