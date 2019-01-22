ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said the government stood with the media workers and would do it best to resolve their issue
Informing the National Assembly about talks with media workers who left the press gallery in protest, the minister said they had been assured to resolve their issues with some media outlets, which were not paying salaries to them of several months.
Govt stands with media workers: Minister
