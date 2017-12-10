Govt stands for complete protection of citizens’ human rights : President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain has said the Government of Pakistan stands committed to protect and promote human rights and will continue making efforts to safeguard freedom, liberty, dignity and self-esteem of every citizen of the state.

He said Pakistan was a responsible state, fully cognizant of its international commitments and had ratified various conventions to uphold the supremacy of human rights.

“Cognizant of the need to accord greater attention towards protection of vulnerable and marginalized segments of society, the government is endeavouring to put in place effective legal, economic and social frameworks,” he said in a message on the International Human Rights Day being observed across the globe on Sunday.

The president said human rights as enumerated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and adopted by the United Nations in 1948 were rooted in the basic principles of Islam.

“Upholding human dignity, safeguarding human rights and ensuring human freedom and equality are fundamental principles of our religion,” he added.

He said the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan guaranteed freedom to its citizens regardless of their caste, colour or creed.

The president expressed his pleasure over celebration of the International Human Rights Day with the resolve to promote and protect human rights at all levels.

He opined that the day was a reminder to the democratically conscious citizens to reiterate their commitment individually and collectively to make renewed efforts to promote a culture of tolerance, respect for human rights, diversity and pluralism.

The president also commended the efforts of Ministry of Human Rights for its interventions with regard to protection and promotion of human rights in the country and called upon the relevant departments and organizations as well as each and every individual to come forward and play a role for the noble cause of human rights in the country.

He also appreciated the United Nations for observing the Day globally and paid homage to all those organizations and individuals, who were devoted to the cause of human rights, expressing hope that they would continue to pursue this important mission with renewed zeal and spirit.