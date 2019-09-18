Govt spending Rs150b on development of tribal districts: PM

TORKHAM, Sep 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government strongly believed in development of merged tribal districts and efforts are underway to bring these par with developed parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference here after inaugurating state-of-the art Torkhum round-the-clock crossing terminal, he said development of tribal districts of erstwhile Fata was top most priority of the government and added it was spending about Rs150 billion on different development projects for speedy uplift and improving socio-economic conditions of tribal people of erstwhile Fata.

He said opening of Torkham crossing terminal was a historic initiative that would help promote trade and investment in tribal districts.