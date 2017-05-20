Govt spending hefty amount on education: Saad

LAHORE, May 20 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Saturday the government was spending hefty amount on the promotion of education at grass-roots level in the country.

Addressing a function in his constituency here, he said the promotion of education was the only way to put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

The Minister was of the view that development projects to uplift socio-economic condition of the masses were being completed at fast pace across the country.

He said the government believed in practical, adding that protests and sit-ins group could not bar the government from work for the welfare of people.