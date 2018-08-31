Govt slashes diesel price by Rs 6.37, petrol by Rs 2.41 per litre

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):The government on Friday decided to revise down the price of High Speed Diesel by Rs 6.37 per litre and that of Petrol by Rs 2.41 per litre.

The new prices would be implemented from September 01, 2018.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the prime minster approved the changes in prices of petroleum products on the recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The price of HSD has been reduced from Rs 112.94 to Rs 106.57 per litre while that of petrol (MS 92 RON) has been declined from Rs 95.24 to Rs 92.83 per litre.

Similarly the price of Super Kerosene Oil has also been cut by Rs 0.46 per litre and the new price would be Rs 83.5 per litre.

The price of Light Diesel Oil, however increased by Rs 0.59 and the new price would be Rs 75.96 per litre.