Govt should concentrate on implementation as the country over legislated: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Wednesday said Pakistan was an over legislated country and the need was to concentrate on strict implementation on the existing laws.

Addressing the 22nd Sustainable Development Conference titled ‘Governance and Accountability of State Institutions and officials in a digitalized World,’ he said every new government goes for making new legislation while the affairs of the governance could be run through secondary legislation.

He said the spread of fake new could be checked by placing the information about every ministry at its website and disseminating vital information to media through press releases.

He said government’s job was to protect the rights of individuals. Participation of every citizen was important in governance affairs, adding that in this digital era feedback of citizen on any issue start coming within half an hour time. Citizen has the right to get information. The use of technology is essential for ensuring participation of people in government’s affairs.