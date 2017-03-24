Govt Science College Peshawar wins first prize in `TAYYAR PAKISTAN’ Infotainment Show

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Government Science College Peshawar

has won the final of `TAYYAR PAKISTAN’ Infotainment Game Show

arrange by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The show was organized as part of NDMA awareness and education

campaign to mitigate disasters in the country, said a press release

received here on Friday.

Fazayia Intermediate College Lahore and Government Adamjee

Science College Karachi got second and third position in the game

show.

Students from all four provinces including Azad Kashmir,

Gilgit-Baltistan and leading private schools networks participated

in Infotainment Game Show.

The `TAYYAR PAKISRAN’ game show was also telecasted on PTV Home.

Students of higher secondary school level from the government

and private sector schools all across the country participated in

TAYYAR PAKISRAN Game Show.

The other objective of the event was to create awareness

amongst the youth in particular and general public at large about

the threats posed by all types of disasters.

It was also aiming at to educate the general public on the

means and methods to develop resilience against these disasters.

The scope of the show included elementary knowledge about

geography of Pakistan and AJ&K, disaster management mechanism in the country, climate change issues being faced by the country, types of

natural and man-made disasters, disaster management cycle, and

preparedness and response measures against/during various types of

natural and manmade disasters.

The game show format included quizzes and demonstration of

response drills. Students and their accompanying teachers

participated enthusiastically in the show.

They appreciated the initiative of NDMA and said that this was

the first time they thought about occurrence of an emergency and

learned easy methods and measures to be taken to mitigate the

emergency and ensure minimum losses.

The students said that this was the best combination of

learning and entertainment, and hoped that NDMA will continue this

activity in future as well

Chairman NDMA Maj. General Asghar Nawaz appreciated the

students for their keen interested in the subject of disaster

management and hope youth will play pivotal role in mitigating the

disasters in the future.

He also distributed appreciation shields and certificates to

all participants while prizes of laptops and iPads were given for

1st (Government Science College, Peshawar), 2nd (Fazaia Inter

College Lahore) and 3rd (Adam Gee Science College Karachi) position

holder teams.

Government Science College Peshawar team member, winner of the

final, expressed their excitement on winning the first prize and

said that they did not had computer and internet at their home

before.

They thanked NDMA for providing them this unique opportunity

and pledged that they will use their laptops to enhance education

and knowledge.

Students from Gilgit-Baltistan, Baluchistan and Azad Kashmir

also appreciated NDMA for providing them an opportunity to

participate in a national level competition.