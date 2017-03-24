Govt Science College Peshawar wins first prize in `TAYYAR PAKISTAN’ Infotainment Show

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Government Science College Peshawar
has won the final of `TAYYAR PAKISTAN’ Infotainment Game Show
arrange by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
The show was organized as part of NDMA awareness and education
campaign to mitigate disasters in the country, said a press release
received here on Friday.
Fazayia Intermediate College Lahore and Government Adamjee
Science College Karachi got second and third position in the game
show.
Students from all four provinces including Azad Kashmir,
Gilgit-Baltistan and leading private schools networks participated
in Infotainment Game Show.
The `TAYYAR PAKISRAN’ game show was also telecasted on PTV Home.
Students of higher secondary school level from the government
and private sector schools all across the country participated in
TAYYAR PAKISRAN Game Show.
The other objective of the event was to create awareness
amongst the youth in particular and general public at large about
the threats posed by all types of disasters.
It was also aiming at to educate the general public on the
means and methods to develop resilience against these disasters.
The scope of the show included elementary knowledge about
geography of Pakistan and AJ&K, disaster management mechanism in the country, climate change issues being faced by the country, types of
natural and man-made disasters, disaster management cycle, and
preparedness and response measures against/during various types of
natural and manmade disasters.
The game show format included quizzes and demonstration of
response drills. Students and their accompanying teachers
participated enthusiastically in the show.
They appreciated the initiative of NDMA and said that this was
the first time they thought about occurrence of an emergency and
learned easy methods and measures to be taken to mitigate the
emergency and ensure minimum losses.
The students said that this was the best combination of
learning and entertainment, and hoped that NDMA will continue this
activity in future as well
Chairman NDMA Maj. General Asghar Nawaz appreciated the
students for their keen interested in the subject of disaster
management and hope youth will play pivotal role in mitigating the
disasters in the future.
He also distributed appreciation shields and certificates to
all participants while prizes of laptops and iPads were given for
1st (Government Science College, Peshawar), 2nd (Fazaia Inter
College Lahore) and 3rd (Adam Gee Science College Karachi) position
holder teams.
Government Science College Peshawar team member, winner of the
final, expressed their excitement on winning the first prize and
said that they did not had computer and internet at their home
before.
They thanked NDMA for providing them this unique opportunity
and pledged that they will use their laptops to enhance education
and knowledge.
Students from Gilgit-Baltistan, Baluchistan and Azad Kashmir
also appreciated NDMA for providing them an opportunity to
participate in a national level competition.