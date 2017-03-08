Govt. reviewing discriminatory laws against women: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Wednesday said his government was working on key human rights

priority areas concerning women including formulation of national

policy guidelines on gender-based violence and reviewing

discriminatory laws against women.

In his message on International Women’s Day, the Prime

Minister said the government had taken several initiatives including

policy changes, legal reforms, access to justice, protection of

women, children, minorities and vulnerable populations.

He mentioned in this regard the establishment of new crisis

centers and strengthening of existing services at district,

provincial and federal levels.

He said the theme of the Day – ‘Women in the Changing World of

Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030’ calls for accelerating the 2030 Agenda

towards an effective implementation of existing and new commitments

on gender equality, women’s empowerment and human rights.

The Prime Minister said the Constitution of Pakistan supports

the equal status of women and Article 18 of the Constitution

provides equal space to women in every lawful profession, while

Article 25 lays down the principles of non-discrimination and

affirmative action in their case.

He said Pakistan was making wholehearted efforts to honour and

implement its international commitments.

He mentioned that the Government of Pakistan had ratified

seven Core Human Rights Conventions including the Convention on

Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

“It is a national obligation to provide for the participation

of women at every level to make them valuable and productive members

of society,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif said to further strengthen democratic norms, the

government was committed to increasing women participation in

general elections.

It would not only enhance public representation, but will also

instill voting culture in our young generation, he added.

The Prime Minister said the government was also working to

ensure broad-based inclusion of women rights in every sphere and at

all levels.

“Women of Pakistan have accomplished great successes in the

field of entrepreneurship, Information Technology, science and

technology, education, film-making, politics and have held high

positions in government and also in various international

organizations,” he said.

The Prime Minister said in the wake of the 18th Constitutional

Amendment, the provincial governments had the responsibility to make

every effort for the promotion and protection of women’s rights and

the federal government would provide full support.

He called upon all relevant quarters including civil society,

philanthropists, media and the corporate sector to continue working

hand-in-hand with the government in providing an enabling

environment for women in Pakistan.