Govt resolves over 100,000 complaints in 60 days through Pakistan Citizen Portal: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government, through its Pakistan Citizen Portal, had resolved over100,000 complaints in 60 days, which was highest and fastest grievance redressal in country’s history.

“Today, we crossed 100,000 mark of resolved complaints by Pakistan Citizen Portal App. This marks the highest and fastest grievance redressel in our history: that too within short span of 60 days only,” he said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

“I urge my fellow citizens to use @PakistanPMDU for effective complaints’ response,” he added in the post.