Govt requests LHC to transfer Rana Sanaullah case to Rawalpindi, start trail immediately

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):The Federal Government on Saturday requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) to start the trial of Rana Sanaullah drug case, immediately by transferring it to Rawalpindi for the protection of witnesses.

“It is my humble submission to the Chief Justice Lahore High Court to shift Rana Sanaullah’s case to Rawalpindi and order the court to conduct its hearing on daily basis,” Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi said while addressing a press conference here.

The minister also asked Inspector General Punjab to ensure protection of witnesses to the case as they complained of being threatened.

“From the very first day, I emphasize in every press conference, talk show and other forums to start Rana Sanaullah’s trial but I am failed to understand the reason behind procrastination,” he said, citing the report of a national daily which stated that the duty judge had turned down the prosecution plea for initiation of Rana’s trial.

He said the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had sufficient evidences against the senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (Rana Sanaullah) in narcotics case and would be provided when the trial begun.

Therefore, the trial of Rana Sanaullah should be started at the earliest in order to remove confusion among the masses, he added.