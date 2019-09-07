Govt releases Rs76 million for ITTMS project

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):The government has released an amount of Rs76 million for the development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) being developed under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Regional Improving Border Service Project.

The project envisages establishment of state-of-the-art facilities at Wagah, Torkham and Chaman border crossing points, official sources said adding that once completed, it would enable significant reduction in processing times at the border crossing points.

“The project is of great strategic importance from both a security and trade point of view,” they added.

The government had earmarked Rs480 million for the project under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2019-20, with foreign assistance of Rs100 million, official sources said.