Govt releases Rs7.5 bln for Finance Division projects

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP):The Federal government has so far authorized to release Rs 7595.950 million for various ongoing and new projects of Finance Division under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against its total allocation of Rs 9930.749 million.

Out of the total, all allocated amount of Rs 1000 million have been authorized to be released for Construction of Sibbi Rakhni Road, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

Likewise, all the budgeted amount of Rs 1000 million have been authorized for release to carry out work on Gwadar Development Authority for which Rs1000 whereas an amount of Rs 800 have been authorized for release for necessary facilities of fresh water treatment, water supply and distribution Gwadar, for which Rs1000 million were earmarked.

The ministry also provided authorization for release of Rs 640 to complete the dualization of road from GT Road (Samma) to Gujrat whereas Rs 408.199 million were released for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Mother and Child Health Care Centre, Nawabshah City.

The government also released Rs 400 million for Sea Water Desalination Plant at Gwadar (CPEC), Rs 400 for Construction/Upgradation of Dirgi Shabozai Road, Balochistan (Federal Share 60%)and Rs 240 million for Expo Center Peshawar.

The government relased, Rs 250 for Establishment of Combined Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for Industrial Areas of Karachi including Laying of Interceptor Sewers (33% Federal Share), Rs 313 for Khyber Institute of Child Health & Children Hospital (District Peshawar), Rs 300 million for widening and carpeting of BooniBuzand Torkhow Road Chitral, Rs 240 for dualization of Road from Bahawalpur to Yazman to Chandni Chowk (Length 35.00km) and Rs 263 milloin for Chao Tangi Small Dam.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has so far authorized release of Rs 533.33 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs 701 billion.

Under its development programme, the government has released an amount of Rs 230.3 billion for federal ministries, Rs 175.65 billion for corporations and Rs 43.46 billion for special areas