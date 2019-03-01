Govt releases Rs356.5 mln for Revenue Division projects

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP):The government has so far released Rs356.540 million for various ongoing and new projects of Revenue Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2018-19).

The government in its Federal PSDP had earmarked Rs1470.2 million for the Revenue Division projects, with foreign exchange component of Rs552 million, according to the latest data released by of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform up to February 22.

The government released Rs116 million for development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) for which an amount of Rs840 million has been allocated in the federal PSDP 2018-19, including foreign aid of Rs550 million.

An amount of Rs80 million have been released for establishment of Inland Revenue Offices in Pakistan for which an amount of Rs200 million have been earmarked in the current PSDP.