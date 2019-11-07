Govt releases Rs3.991 billion for agriculture development projects under PM Agriculture Emergency Program

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):The Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms has so fare given the authorization of release Rs3.991 billion for various agriculture sector development projects under PM Agriculture Emergency Program for the uplift of agriculture and livestock sectors in the country under Public Sector Development Program 2019-20.

According the latest data of PSDP releases, issued by the Planning Commission of Pakistan, the authorities concerned had given the authorization of release of Rs4.819 billion for the overall developmental projects of Ministry of National Food Security and Research under its PSDP 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs12.047 billion.

The authorities concerned had also given the authorization of release Rs2.288 billion for national program for improvement of water courses phase- I, as against the total allocation of Rs5.500 billion in order to save water.

Under current year’s development agenda, authorization of the release of Rs240 million for national oil seed enhancement program as the government had allocated Rs600 million in its PSDP 2019-20.

An amount of Rs160 million was also released for pilot project for development of shrimp farming cluster in order to promote the aquaculture and shrimp farming in the country as an amount of Rs400 million earmarked for the projects in current year’s development program.

Meanwhile, Rs30 million was released for the Prime Minister Initiative for Backyard Poultry Farming, Rs80 million for save the calf and Rs80 million for promotion of trout cage farming in Northern Areas of the country as against their respective allocations.

In order to enhance the productivity of all major crops, authorizations of release of Rs180 million had given for rice as against the allocation of Rs450 million, Rs80 million for sugarcane out of the total allocation of Rs200 million for current fiscal year.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has also given the authorization of release of Rs260 million for the productivity enhancement of wheat as against the total allocation of Rs650 million of current financial year.