Govt releases Rs1400 million for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):The federal government has released an amount of Rs1400 million for land acquisition of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway out of total allocation of Rs3.5 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

The project is part of Karachi-Lahore Motorway project and is being executed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to latest data released by Ministry of Planning, total cost of the project is estimated at Rs51 billion while the government has already spent Rs29 billion on the project.

The Sukkur-Hyderabad section Lahore-Karachi Motorway is planned to be built under public private partnership mode.

The 296 km motorway project starting from Sukkur will touch Khairpur, Nowshehro Feroze, Nawab Shah, Mitiari, Hala and Jamshoro and terminate at Hyderabad.

After completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad section of Motorway in next few years, access-controlled motorway link would be provided to the commuters from Peshawar and Lahore to Karachi as Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway is already operational.