Gov’t releases Rs102.935 bln under PSDP 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):The federal government has so far released Rs102.935 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs 701 billion.

Under its development programme, the government has released an amount of Rs 28.813 billion for federal ministries, Rs 27.092 billion for corporations, and Rs 7.748 billion for special areas, according to a data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.