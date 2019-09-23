Gov’t releases Rs 90.6 bn under PSDP 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):The federal government has so far released Rs 90.6 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs 701 billion.

Under its development programme, the government has released an amount of Rs 19.9 billion for federal ministries, Rs 23.6 billion for corporations, and Rs 7.7 billion for special areas, according to a data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs 26.78 billion for security enhancement in the country for which the government had allocated Rs 32.5 billion during the year 2019-20.