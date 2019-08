ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):The federal government has so far released Rs 51.110 billion out of the total allocation of Rs 701 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

The amount released included Rs 13.587 billion for federal ministries, Rs 2.698 billion for corporations, and Rs 7.545 billion for special areas, according to the data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.