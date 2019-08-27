Govt releases Rs 50.4 bn for development projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):The federal government has so far released Rs 50.4 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs 701 billion.

Under its development program, the government has released an amount of Rs 13.19 billion for federal ministries, Rs 2.7 billion for corporations, and Rs 7.3 billion for special areas, according to a data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform on Tuesday.