Govt releases Rs 47,305.087 million for water projects so far

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):The government has released a sum of Rs47,305.087 million for various water resource projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2019-20 so far.

According to the data of Planning Commission, an amount of Rs 85,727.359 million was allocated for various water resource sectors in the current fiscal year.

A sum of Rs12,800 million has been released for Diamer Basha Dam (Dam part), Rs 3309.154 million for Diamer Basha dam (Land Acquisition & Resettlement), Rs 5283.842 million for Kachhi Canal Project Dera Bughti, Rs1321.780 million Lower Indus Right Bank Irrigation & Drainage Project (RBOD-1) and Rs800 million for construction of 100 dams in Balochistan.

Similarly an amount of Rs12,000 million has been released for Mohmand Dam (Dam Part), Rs1200 million for Balochistan Effluent Disposal into (RBOD-I, RBOD-III), Jafarabad, Rs880 million for construction of Basool Dam (Ormara), Rs201.20 million for construction of Khazeena Dam Zamri, Rs480 million for construction of small dams in Sindh, Rs400 million for construction of small dams in Mansehra district, Rs1076 million for Garuk Storage Dam Kharan, Rs1065.825 million for Remedial Measures to Control waterlogging (Muzaffargarh), Rs1200 million for Balochistan Effluent Disposal into RBOD.I (RBOD-III), Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Rs400 million for small dams in KPK and Rs480 million for raising of Baran Dam Bannu.