Gov’t releases Rs 467.24 bn for development projects

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):The federal government has so far authorized release of Rs 467.24 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs701 billion.

Under its development programme, the government has released an amount of Rs195.6 billion for federal ministries, Rs157.7 billion for corporations and Rs 34.2 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs 38.4 billion for security enhancement in the country for which the government had allocated Rs 32.5 billion during the year 2019-20.

An amount of Rs 77.6 billion has also been released for the blocks managed by finance division under the government’s 10 years development programme.

Similarly for Higher Education Commission, the government released an amount of Rs22.7 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 29 billion while Rs229.4 million were released for Pakistan Nuclear Energy Authority for which the government had allocated Rs 301.48 million in the development budget.

For National Highway Authority, the government released Rs 145.1 billion against its allocations of Rs154.96 billion.

Under annual development agenda, the government also released Rs 10.7 billion for Railways Division out of total allocation of Rs 16 billion, Rs 6.4 billion for Interior Division, and Rs 7.5 billion for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division.

Revenue Division received Rs 4.2 billion out of total allocation of Rs1.9 billion, whereas the Cabinet Division also received Rs 30.18 billion for which an amount of Rs 39.986 billion has been allocated for the year 2019-20.

The government also released Rs 21.16 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs 27.26 billion and Rs 13.05 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (Block and other projects).