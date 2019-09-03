Gov’t releases Rs 360 mln for CPEC ML-1 railway project

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP):The federal government has released Rs 360 million for preliminary design for up-gradation and rehabilitation of main line (ML-1) railway project and establishment of dry-port, near Havelian under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-120.

The railway project is an important strategic part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the government had allocated Rs 1.8 billion for its preliminary design during the year 2019-20, according to latest data issued by the Planning Ministry.