Gov’t releases Rs 299.87 bn for development projects

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):The federal government has so far authorized release of Rs 299.87 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs701 billion.

Under its development programme, the government has released an amount of Rs135.176 billion for federal ministries, Rs102.55 billion for corporations and Rs 21.7 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs 26.78 billion for security enhancement in the country for which the government had allocated Rs 32.5 billion

during the year 2019-20.

An amount of Rs 39.15 billion has also been released for the blocks managed by finance division under the government’s 10 years development programme.

Similarly for Higher Education Commission, the government released an amount

of Rs14.2 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 29 billion while Rs150.73 billion

were released for Pakistan Nuclear Energy Authority for which the government

had allocated Rs 301.48 billion in the development budget.

For National Highway Authority, the government released Rs 95.38 billion against its allocations of Rs154.96 billion.

Under annual development agenda, the government also released Rs 6.4 billion for Railways Division out of total allocation of Rs 16 billion, Rs 4.56 billion for Interior Division, and Rs 5.8 billion for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division.

Revenue Division received Rs 3.2 billion out of total allocation of Rs1.9 billion, whereas the Cabinet Division also received Rs 19.3 billion for which an amount of Rs 39.986 billion has been allocated for the year 2019-20.

The government also released Rs 12.8 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs 27.26 billion and Rs 8.7 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (Block and other projects).