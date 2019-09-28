Govt releases Rs 275.6m for Revenue Division projects

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):The government has released Rs275.639 million for various ongoing and new projects of Revenue Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2019-20).

The government, in its Federal PSDP, had earmarked Rs1918.238 million for the Revenue Division projects, with foreign exchange component of Rs250 million, according to the latest data released by of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of the total releases, an amount of Rs76 million have been released for development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) for which an amount of Rs480 million has been allocated in the federal PSDP 2019-20, including foreign aid of Rs100 million.

The government released Rs65 million for construction of Regional Tax Office (RTO) at Islamabad out of its total allocations of Rs325 million, the data revealed.

An amount of Rs56.350 million have been released for establishment of Inland revenue offices all across the country for which Rs331.770 million amount was earmarked in the current PSDP.