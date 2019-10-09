Govt releases Rs 2,490.503 million under PSDP 2019-20 for food security projects

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):The government has so far released Rs 2,409.503 million for several agriculture uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for financial year 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs12,047.516 million for the current financial year.

The amount was released for the completion of several on-going development projects, besides new projects initiated under Prime Minister’s Agriculture Emergency Program to promote the agriculture and livestock sectors on modern lines for making it profitable by enhancing per-acre crop yield across the country.