Govt releases Rs 15.4 bln for development projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):The federal government has so far released Rs 15.4 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs 701 billion.

Under its development program, the government has released an amount of Rs 10.2 billion for federal ministries, whereas Rs 4.6 billion for special areas, according to a data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs 4.4 billion for Higher Education Commission out of its total allocation of Rs 29 billion.