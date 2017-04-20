Gov’t releases Rs 15.4 bln for Burhan-Hakla Road

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): The government has released Rs 15.4

billion for the construction of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) project Burhan-Hakla on M-I to D.I. Khan Motorway out of

total allocation of Rs 22 bln under Public Sector

Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2016-17.

According to latest data released by the ministry of Planning

and Development, total cost of the project is Rs 124.208 billion while Rs 10 billion had already been spent upto June 30, 2016.

Similarly, the government also released Rs 700 million out of

total allocation of Rs 16,500 million for Thahkot to Havelian 118 KM

(Construction).

The expenditures up to June 30, 2016 remained Rs 20,500

million out of total project cost of Rs 136,659.7 million.

For land section of Thahkot to Havelian road, the government

has released 100 per cent funds of Rs 1858 million allocated for the

project for the year 2016-17.

Total cost of this project is Rs 6,858 million while up to

June 30, 2016 Rs 5000 million had been spent on the project.

In addition, for the project Basima-Khuzdar (110 km) N-30, an

amount of Rs 320 million have been released out of total allocation

of 320 million.

For construction of Black topping of access road from Makran

Coastal Highway to New Gwadar International Airport under CPEC an

amount of Rs 62.15 million has been released out of total allocation

of Rs 100 million for the current fiscal year.