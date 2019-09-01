Govt releases over Rs 76 m for Industries Division projects

ISLAMABAD, Sep 01 (APP):The government has so far released Rs76.149 million for various ongoing and new projects of Industries and Production Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2019-20).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, in its Federal PSDP 2019-20, had earmarked Rs 2343.293 million for the Industries and Production Division projects, according to the latest data released by of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The government released Rs 50 million for the National Business Development Programme for Small and Medium Size Entrepreneurs (SMEs) for which Rs 250 million have been earmarked in the current PSDP.