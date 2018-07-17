Gov’t released Rs796 bln out of total PSDP outlay of Rs1001 billion

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP):The government has released over Rs796 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18 for various ongoing and new schemes against the total allocations of Rs 1,001 billion for the complete year of previous fiscal year.

The released funds include Rs 186.9 billion for federal ministries and Rs 65.6 billion for special areas, according to latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of these allocations, the National Highway Authority received even more share of Rs 341 billion against the total allocation of Rs 324 billion, whereas for WAPDA (Power), an amount of Rs 47.5 billion has been released out of total allocation of Rs 60.9 billion.

Similarly, Rs 8.65 billion have been released for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority) for which the government has earmarked Rs 13.66 billion under PSDP 2017-18.

Railways Division received Rs 19.384 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 42.9 billion whereas Aviation Division received Rs 3.4 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 4.348 billion.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) could receive only Rs 26.68 billion out of total allocation of Rs 35.662 billion despite tall claims by the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League (N) to increase the budget of higher education.

Water and Power Division (water sector) received Rs 33.9 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 36.75 billion under PSDP 2017-18.

The government also released Rs 18.8 billion for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs 48.701 billion have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2017-18 while Rs 286 million were released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs 321.53 million.

The government also released Rs 24.6 billion for AJK (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 25.844. billion, Rs 15.8 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs 18.3 billion whereas Rs 26 billion have been released for SAFRON/FATA (Block and other projects) out of its total allocations of Rs 26.90 billion for the FY2018.

The government also released Rs 30 billion for Prime Minister’s Global SDGS Achievement Programme whereas Rs 6.8 billion have been released for ERRA out of its total allocations of Rs 7.5 billion.

An amount of Rs 13.7 billion have been released for Prime Minister’s Youth Hunarmand Programme out of its total allocations of Rs 20 billion, according to the data.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are released as per given mechanism. The commission releases 20% of funds in first quarter (July September), 20% in second quarter (October December), 25% third quarter (January March) and 35% in fourth quarter (April June).