Govt rejects JIT report, vows to contest it before SC

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): The government on Monday rejected the

joint investigation team’s (JIT) report in the Panama Papers case

and vowed to contest it before the Supreme Court to fulfill the

requirements of justice, and expose its contradictions and biased

findings.

“We reject the JIT report. It reflects the viewpoint of a

specific political party and the allegations levelled by Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan. It is `Imran Nama’ and simply

a trash,” Minister for Planning and Development Chaudhry Ahsan

Iqbal said here at a news conference.

Flanked by federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi, he termed the JIT report ‘Dharna-3’ (third sit-in)

and said the information on which the report was based, had no

legal substance. “It will meet the same fate as Dharna-1 and

Dharna-2.”

He said the report had substantiated their apprehensions as it

only pertained to the personal business of the prime minister’s

family. “There has been no charge of corruption, or illegal use of

means against Nawaz Sharif as prime minister. It lacks solid

arguments and certified material.”

He said a team of their lawyers would examine the report and

submit a detailed response in the Supreme Court. Instead of seeking

answers to the 13 questions as per the mandate given by the Supreme

Court, the JIT itself acted as a trial court, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said the report had not mentioned any financial

embezzlement in any public sector mega project and that story had

been framed to benefit a particular political party. “The JIT is a

not a trial court and its report is a cock and bull story.”

Ahsan Iqbal said since 2013, the government had improved law and

order situation, achieved economic stability, started implementation

of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, and brought Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir into

mainstream, while the JIT report was an effort to hamper

national progress.

He expressed firm resolve to contest all the political opponents

as the government was spending public money judiciously. The

Transparency International had improved Pakistan’s ranking by nine

points, he added.

Adding to Ahsan Iqbal, Advisor to the Prime Minister Barrister

Zafarullah Khan said when the JIT was constituted it was believed that

justice would be done, but the report seemed to incorporate the

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s point of view. “None of its members

know anything about the law. They are non-professionals and have

zero experience about Qanoon-e-Shahadat.”

He said, “The JIT did not make any recommendation to send

references to the National Accountability Bureau against the prime

minister and his family members.”

Discussing the constitution of JIT, he said one of its members,

Bilal Rasool, was a relative of Mian Azhar and a biased person.

“The JIT has been threatening those appearing before it. The JIT

wasted a lot of time on irrelevant matters. It allocated 120

pages to discuss media reports. All it had done was just to

create anarchy.”

He said another JIT member Amir Aziz, who had been a key

person to pursue references against the PML-N leaders during the

Pervez Musharraf regime. “Our two men – Tariq Shafi and Javed

Kiani – were threatened during the proceedings to get the desired

statements.”

He said anybody assigned to do justice must not be biased as

he also mentioned that the name of the person who leaked the picture

was not disclosed before the apex court.

Barrister Zafarullah said the JIT had been taping phones,

which was against the country’s law. It was a criminal offence

and punishable under the law.

“The Supreme Court had also declared this act as illegal,

immoral and unconstitutional and recommended legislation on

the issue.”

He said the JIT had not recorded evidence of the most important

witness as he mentioned that the statement of Pervez Musharraf, who

was facing treason charges, was recorded from his residence.

“The JIT report is a source report. It is a wrong report and

just a fairy-tale. We shall file objections on it before the Supreme

Court,” he said and expressed confidence that the apex court would

throw the report into a dustbin.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad

Asif vowed to exercise all legal options before the Supreme Court.

“There should be no doubt that we will decimate the

allegations levelled in the JIT report while exercising all the

options during the legal proceedings in the apex court,” he added.

“It is start of the story and we will contest the case at

every stage of the legal process,” he remarked.

Khawaja Asif said the joint investigation team did not collect

any conclusive evidence and mostly relied on source reports from the

United Kingdom and Dubai, which were not admissible as evidence in

any court of law.

He said the JIT collected no signed document, but only

drafts and worthless papers. It failed to produce any

counter-evidence to prove its case, he added.

The JIT report, he said, laid emphasis on the statement

made by Rehman Malik, which showed lack of quality of its

probe.

He said he had expected better performance from the JIT

as it consisted of bureaucrats and former officials of the

National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

However, investigation of financial matters was a technical

job and the JIT members were not upto the task, he added.

Khawaja Asif said two of the companies mentioned in the JIT

report were not even owned by Hassan Nawaz.

He said Hussain Nawaz remitted the money to the account of

Nawaz Sharif from the profit shown in the balance sheet audited by

a well known international firm so there was no chance of any

illegality.

He said as compared to Pakistan, the money laundering

and tax evasion laws were very strict in the United Kingdom where

the prime minister’s sons were doing business.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had faith in the

Supreme Court as it was the same court for which their party

had launched a movement and restored judiciary.

The minister hoped that the Supreme Court would deal with

them according to the law and constitution.

He said their lawyers were thoroughly looking into the JIT

report for submitting a response before the Supreme Court.

Khawaja Asif reminded that in 2012 he had alleged that Imran

Khan invested Zakat money in offshore companies in Muscat and Dubai.

Later, Imran Khan incurred loss on that investment and showed it

as a loss in the accounts of Shaukat Khannum Cancer Hospital, he

added.

He said the PML-N would also take up the case at the forum of

parliament, which was a supreme institution and they would be

victorious.

He said their party braved political attacks in the past as

well. It confronted the military coup of October 12, 1999

and before that its government was removed by Ghulam Ishaq Khan.

“Whenever our mandate was not respected, we came back with

greater majority and increased number of voters,” he added.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was staying in the office

because of the public mandate and it was reflective of the

aspirations of the people.

The prime minister enjoyed the trust of both the parliament

and the voters, he added.

Minister for Petroleum and National Resources Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi said day before yesterday, they had expressed reservations

about the conduct and attitude of JIT members.

The JIT report, he said, reminded of the references filed during

the period of General (R) Pervez Musharraf against the Sharif family,

which were not based on facts and reality.

He said it was repeatedly mentioned in the JIT report that the

members of Sharif family had assets beyond their known sources of

income.

Same allegations were levelled in the references filed by

General (R) Musharraf, he noted.

Shahid Khaqan said Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz were

overseas Pakistanis and lived abroad, and thus the country’s

laws could not be applied on them.

He said sending money through banking channels was not

illegal under any law of the country.

Many of the points raised in the JIT report, he said,

were unbelievable and ridiculous.

He said such a JIT report was not a surprise as they had

already expressed their reservations on its composition and

political affiliations of its members.

The minister said it was written in the report that the

charity given by Ishaq Dar was also tax evasion, which was absurd.

He said amazingly it was mentioned in the report

that Ishaq Dar’s assets had increased during the period while he

was living abroad, which, however, was not right.

“How is it illegal to do business and make money abroad?”

He said for the PML-N facts of the case were very clear and

their lawyers were minutely looking into the report.

“We are not afraid and we will take our case to the people of

Pakistan.”

He said the PML-N always respected the Supreme Court.

We fought for democracy and for restoration of judiciary.”

Answering a question, Ahsan Iqbal said the opponents could

not play with the people’s sentiments through such tactics.

The people are with the PML-N as they knew about their intention

to create political instability.

He said Nawaz Sharif had introduced a policy in 1991 to make

Pakistan economically strong but his government was toppled just

after two years. It was for the third time that conspiracies were

surfacing while the country was taking off under his leadership,

he added.

Answering another question, he said the prime minister’s name

was not mentioned in the Panama Papers while Imran’s offshore

companies, which he owned till 2014, were there. “But, the action

in case of the prime minister was brisk while sluggish in case of

Imran Khan. Imran is shying away through lame excuses while the

prime minister presented himself and his family for accountability.”

The PTI, he alleged, used social media and hurled public threats,

which was wrong.

Replying to a querry, Barrister Zafarullah Khan said the

report had just been presented to the Supreme Court and not

adopted as the court had yet to go through it.

He said the prime minister was told that his children

were not Pakistani nationals and the country’s law could not be

applied to them. He, however, decided to call them here for

appearing before the JIT just for the sake of justice.

When asked about the future of PML-N, he said whenever the

party came across such a situation it emerged as strong and

powerful. “We are a mainstream party and have roots among the people.”

Answering a question, Ahsan Iqbal said Imran Khan talked of

getting everybody search but he himself was avoiding his own

search. “He does not abide by any law. He had stated that if the

JIT report would not be favourable for his party, he would hold

protests.”

He said, “We shall contest our case in the court within the

ambits of the law and the constitution. Our opponents desire a

decision of their choice by exerting pressure, but it will not

work.”

He said the people had rejected their opponents in all the

by-elections as well as elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad

Kashmir. “They should have rather focused on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

to make the province a role model instead of hatching conspiracies

against the federal government and the elected prime minister.”

Ahsan Iqbal said corruption was not an issue for the PTI as

as it had dissolved the Accountability Commission in the KP

for disclosing its corrupt members.

The PTI leadership also removed Justice (R) Wajeehuddin when he

exposed corrupt elements in the party, he added.

“Imran is not Mr Clean but Mr Disillusioned. He only desires

to become the prime minister through back door and by hatching

conspiracies,” he said.