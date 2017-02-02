Govt realizes all Rs 172,870 mln of 5 divestment proceeds in 3 years

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): No amount is outstanding as the

government has realized full proceeds relating to privatization

transactions of five public sector entities during the past three

years, amounting to Rs172,870.2 million officials sources said.

“The Privatization Commission has completed five (05)

privatization transactions, during the last three (03) years. As

full proceeds relating to the said transactions have been realized,

no amount is outstanding,” the sources said.

The public entities privatized during the past three years

included divestment of 19.8% equity of United Bank Limited (UBL),

official data revealed adding that as per this divestment, as many

as 214,921,931 shares were divested at the cost of Rs158 per share,

taking the amount to Rs38,224 million.

The shares were sold to International and Domestic

Institutional Investors and High Net Worth Individuals (NHWI)

through domestic stock exchanges.

The government also divested up to 5% government of Pakistan’s

shares in Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL).

According to the transactions about 70.05 million shares were

divested at the rate of Rs 219, taking the total amount of the

transaction to Rs15,342 million.

The shares were sold to Domestic Institutional Investors and

High Net Worth Individuals (NHWI) through domestic stock exchanges.

Another divestment of 11.46 percent equity of Allied Bank

Limited (ABL), of 131,275,073 shares was made at Rs110 per share,

earning as many as Rs14,440 million for the national exchequer.

The equity was bought by Domestic Institutional Investors and

High Net Worth Individuals (NHWI) through domestic stock exchanges.

In addition, another divestment of 41.5 percent equity of

Habib Bank Limited (HBL), consisting of 609,317,135 shares, was made

at the cost of Rs168 per share.

The national exchequer earned Rs102.365 from this transaction

which was divested to International and Domestic Institutional

Investors, Multilateral Development Banks/Institutions (MDBIs) and

High Net Worth Individuals (NHWI) through domestic stock exchanges.

Yet another privatization of 88 percent government of

Pakistan’s shares, totaling to 1,760,000 shares in National Power

Construction Corporation (NPCC) was completed in favour of Mansoor

Al Mosaid Company, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the cost of Rs1,420,

per share bringing the total transaction to Rs2,499.2 million.

According to the sources, full proceeds relating to these

transactions have been realized and no amount was outstanding.