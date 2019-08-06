Govt ready to handover affairs of Islamabad Dry Port to ICCI

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said that government was ready to handover the affairs of Islamabad Dry Port to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on public-private partnership basis so that business community could be further facilitated in imports and exports through this dry port.

He said ICCI should submit a comprehensive proposal to government for this purpose so that it could be considered for implementation.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry that called on him in his office led by its President Ahmed Hassan Moughal.

Rafat Farid Senior Vice President ICCI, Khalid Javed former President ICCI and others were in the delegation.