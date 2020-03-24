Govt reacts timely to curb coronavirus spreading: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the government had taken solid steps and reacted timely to curb the spreading of coronavirus outbreak.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) lauded the prompt response of the Pakistani government to cope with the pandemic, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister asked the people to adopt precautionary measures by avoiding hand shakes and social distancing.

He said the federal government was ready to help the provincial governments in this critical and difficult time, adding two meetings of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) were held which also attended by all the Chief Ministers to evolve unified strategy against coronavirus.