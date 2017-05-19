Govt pursuing a people-centric approach: PM

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Friday said his government was pursuing a people-

centric approach for development and has increased provincial

share in Public Sector Development Programme 2017-18, which was

three times more as compared to FY 2012-13.

The Prime Minister was chairing a meeting of the

National Economic Council, attended by Prime Minister of AJ&K,

Governor KPK, Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sind, Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan besides the Chief Minister of Gilgit

Baltistan, Federal and Provincial Ministers also present.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan’s economic indicators

have significantly improved and were being acknowledged by

international financial rating institutions.

He said the growth rate of 5.28% was commendable and

Pakistan has now emerged as among the fastest growing

economies.

He said federal and provincial governments were working

in harmony for the development of the country. He said

projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

were also on the fast track.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said during the Belt and

Road Forum at China all Chief Ministers accompanied him and

the world saw that Pakistan was united and unanimous for

development. He termed it a very positive message.

“We are focusing on Energy projects. Not only power

supply is our priority but we are providing affordable power

supply for consumers,” the Prime Minister said.

“We are focusing on a balanced mix of sources for energy

including LNG, coal, hydel, solar and wind,” he added.

Prime Minister Sharif said infrastructure was the key to

development and the government was focusing on roads and

communication networks. He said development should not be

politicized as Pakistan’s development was everyone’s

prosperity.

The Prime Minister said FATA, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan

were as important for the federal government as other

provinces. He said rural development projects in health,

education and other social sectors were being given special

attention.