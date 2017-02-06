Govt providing conducive environment for development of media: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the government was providing conducive environment for development of media.

She said on the directives of the prime minister, strategy has been evolved for the professional training and capacity building of journalists for their professional betterment as it was an important segment of the society.

Talking to media at the second anniversary of a TV channel she said media industry which has been making rapid progress should also give importance to coverage country’s journey towards progress and prosperity.

She congratulated the management and media team of the channel over playing positive role in the electronic media and for being one of pioneer HD channels in the media industry.

The minister urged the media not to forego responsible journalism for the sake of breaking news or rating.

She said that Pakistani media has to play an important role in projection of positive image of the country.

She said that promotion of responsible journalism was top priority of the government.

Later the minister cut a cake to mark the second anniversary of the news channel.

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz, APP Managing Director Masood Malik, APP Executive Director Sohail Ali Khan and office bearers of National Press Club also attended the ceremony.