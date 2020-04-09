Govt policies focused on providing relief to general public, especially poor : Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said focus of government policies was to provide relief to general public, especially poor and deserving segments of the society.

Addressing joint press conference along with Managing Director Utility

Stores Corporation Umar Lodhi, she said present government would

stand by the masses during this difficult juncture.

She said the government was taking maximum steps to control spread

of coronavirus in the country with the assistance of provincial governments

and other stakeholders.

The SAPM said Cash Emergency Transfer Scheme of Ehsas programme,

had been inaugurated by the Prime Minister and Rs.12,000 cash-grant was

being provided to the 12 million deserving families across the country.

She said under the cash programme, Rs. 144 billion will be distributed

among the deserving families and added supply of essential commodities

to the public will be ensured at the chain of Utility Stores Corporation which

was playing an important role in this regard.

She said the government has extended the relief package at Utility

Stores till Eid-ul-Fitr.

She said earlier subsidy was being given on five items but now 19 items will be available at discounted prices. She said that Rs 2.5 billion package has been approved for Utility Stores which could be enhanced to Rs 7 billion as per requirement.

Dr Firdous said under the Prime Minister’s relief package, Rs 10 billion have been allocated for USC to ensure availability of daily-use items at affordable prices.

Replying to a question of media persons, she said that Corona Welfare Fund of the Prime Minister was being launched to look after the vulnerable segments of the society.

To another question, she said that policies of the government were being reviewed regularly at the meetings of National Coordination Committee, headed by the Prime Minister, and strategy for relief could be modified when deemed necessary.

She appreciated the role of philanthropists in fight against coronavirus.