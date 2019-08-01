Govt plans to ban plastic bags on Independence day: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said polythene bags were a threat to the environment besides the health hazards after knowing the worst affects of polythene the government was committed to ban it across the country.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the government would ban its use across the federal capital from August 14, it chose the Independence Day (14 August) for banning the polythene bags as the day holds immense importance for the entire nation.

Until the common man would not get serious towards clean and green Pakistan campaign, the government could not achieve its environmental targets,adding the government and masses needed to work in collaboration to get rid of polythene curse,she commented.