Govt plans reconstruction, modernization of BOI

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): The government is working on a plan for reconstruction and modernization of Board of Investment (BOI) for introducing the best international practices to provide conducive environment for investment.

In this regard, consultative committee had been formed, which consists of senior officials of establishment division and BOI to review and execute the reconstruction plan of BOI on modern lines, Chairman of consultative committee of reconstruction and Spokesman of Board of Investment (BOI) Shah Jahan Shah told APP here on Thursday.

According to plan, BOI wanted to hire experts to deal with

different sectors including legal, export, investment, Special

Economic Zones (SEZs) and marketing and branding experts to enhance the capacity and modernization of the institution, he said.

He said that experts for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would be hired for initiating the projects to attract investment and provide conducive business environment.

Replying to a question, he said that Investment Facilities

Center (IFCs) would also be established in Karachi, Lahore,

Islamabad and Peshawar to provide modern facilities to investors.

SEZs investors would get the facility for plant and machinery

import without customs duty in all four provinces of the country.

The spokesman of BOI said that all steps would be taken for

the industrial growth in the country.

He suggested Pakistani investors should go for joint ventures

with foreign investors to learn the international best practices

of managerial skills and technology.

He said that Special Economic Zones would lead to create

employment opportunities and development in the area.

The government has identified 46 economic zones through out the country in different regions. Seven of the economic zones are approved.

He said, “We are committed to facilitate the foreign investors

in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).”

Three each SEZs would be established in Punjab, Sindh and

one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

BOI spokesman said that nine prioritized industrial zones had

been proposed for high tech industry meant to enhance the export and employment opportunities to the people in the country.