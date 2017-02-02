Govt, people of Pakistan support Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Speakers at a seminar here Thursday

said government and people of Pakistan stood with Kashmiris and they

would continue to support them in their struggle for freedom and

right to self determination granted under the United Nations

resolutions.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan’s

view on Kashmir was very clear that the issue should be resolved

through UN resolutions.

United Nations must intervene to resolve the 70 years old

issue of Kashmir, he added.

Nafees Zakaria urged the young generation to take interest in

the issue of Kashmir and understand the problem.

He said youth must raise the issue at every available forum

including social media.

He said media need to write on human rights violations in

Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasized on the need to create awareness among new

generation about the importance of Kashmir.

Kashmiri leader Mishal Malik said it was need of the hour to

inform the new generation about the importance of Kashmir.

Journalist from Jammu and Kashmir Murtaza Shibli said

Kashmiris need support of their brothers from Pakistan.

Kashmiris wanted their accession with Pakistan, he added.

In concluding session, Director Riphah Institute of Media

Sciences Rehan Hassan said students need to create awareness about

Kashmir issue through the use of modern media technologies.