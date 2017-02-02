ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Speakers at a seminar here Thursday
said government and people of Pakistan stood with Kashmiris and they
would continue to support them in their struggle for freedom and
right to self determination granted under the United Nations
resolutions.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan’s
view on Kashmir was very clear that the issue should be resolved
through UN resolutions.
United Nations must intervene to resolve the 70 years old
issue of Kashmir, he added.
Nafees Zakaria urged the young generation to take interest in
the issue of Kashmir and understand the problem.
He said youth must raise the issue at every available forum
including social media.
He said media need to write on human rights violations in
Jammu and Kashmir.
He emphasized on the need to create awareness among new
generation about the importance of Kashmir.
Kashmiri leader Mishal Malik said it was need of the hour to
inform the new generation about the importance of Kashmir.
Journalist from Jammu and Kashmir Murtaza Shibli said
Kashmiris need support of their brothers from Pakistan.
Kashmiris wanted their accession with Pakistan, he added.
In concluding session, Director Riphah Institute of Media
Sciences Rehan Hassan said students need to create awareness about
Kashmir issue through the use of modern media technologies.
Govt, people of Pakistan support Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom: Speakers
ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Speakers at a seminar here Thursday