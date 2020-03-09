Govt, people of Pakistan saddened at passing away of former UNSG Javier Perez de Cuellar: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP):Pakistan on Monday said its government and people were saddened at the passing away of former UN Secretary General, Javier Perez de Cuellar.

“He was one of the leading statesmen of his era, who served his country and the international community with distinction and honour,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Ms. Aisha Farooqui said in a statement issued here.

Former Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar was a distinguished son of Peru, an icon of Latin American politics, and a committed democrat, who helped democracy take roots in his home country and beyond, the Spokesperson added.

The Spokesperson further said, “As a firm believer and practitioner of multilateralism, Secretary General de Cuellar will be remembered for his tireless efforts and leading role in promoting peace in Afghanistan, ending a 10-year war between Iran and Iraq, securing Namibian Independence, and ending conflicts in Cambodia, El Salvador and Nicaragua.”

“His life and services remain an inspiration in efforts to resolve long-standing international disputes through peaceful means,” she added.