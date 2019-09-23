Govt paying special focus on green initiatives : Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said that the government was paying special focus on green initiatives to mitigate the environment risk from the country.

The distributions of bio-degradable bags were being continued in various areas of the federal capital to eliminate the use of polythene plastic bags from the city, she said while addressing to reusable bags distribution ceremony here.

The event was organized in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), following ‘The Social Good Summit’ 2019, being observed across the world.