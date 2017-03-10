Govt paying attention towards development of industrial areas: Zubair

KARACHI, Mar 10 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said that the positive indicators of the economy clearly speak on the Government’s policies and the steps.

He was talking to vice-president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, at the Governor House here on Friday.

The Governor said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif wants to strengthen the country economically as well.

He also asked the industrialists and businessmen to play their due role towards the progress and development of the country.

Zubair said that because of improvement in the law and order situation, there is increase in foreign investment in the province especially in the city of Karachi. This would help alleviate poverty and create employment opportunities.